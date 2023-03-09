New Suit - Securities Class Action

DraftKings, the daily fantasy sports and sports betting site, and certain executives were hit with a securities class action Thursday in Massachusetts District Court in connection with the company's sale of NFTs. The suit alleges that the tokens, expected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in profits, constitute an unregistered securities exchange which bears none of the 'hallmarks' of blockchain technology, which is typically community-organized and decentralized. The defendants are accused of using the sale of unregistered NFTs to supplement an otherwise unprofitable company. The suit was brought by Kirby McInerney, Berman Tabacco and Hannafan & Hannafan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10524, Dufoe v. DraftKings Inc. et al.

Gaming & Esports

March 09, 2023, 1:30 PM