New Suit

JPMorgan Chase was hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The suit, brought by Wiley Petersen and the Catanzarite Law Corp. on behalf of James Duffy, seeks to recover a $420,000 investment in a hemp farming business based on alleged misrepresentations by the plaintiff's business partners. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01988, Duffy v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.