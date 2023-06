Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against T-Mobile to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by SaucedoChavez on behalf of a plaintiff claiming disability bias. The case is 1:23-cv-00536, Duffee v. T-Mobile USA, Inc..

Telecommunications

June 22, 2023, 8:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Sharon Duffee

Saucedo Chavez, PC

defendants

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA