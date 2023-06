Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Ashley HomeStore to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by JML Law on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was terminated after opening a work injury claim. The case is 5:23-cv-01099, Duenas v. Stoneledge Furniture LLC dba Ashley Homestore.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 09, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Vincent Duenas

defendants

Stoneledge Furniture LLC dba Ashley Homestore

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination