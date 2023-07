News From Law.com

Skimping on due diligence when it comes to working with new clients can bear heavy consequences for law firms, such as Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellot, who is in the midst of negotiating a $45 million settlement with a court-appointed receiver to make up for its and its former attorney's alleged role in helping merchant cash loan business Par Funding and investment services firm A Better Financial Plan to defraud investors of nearly $500 million.

July 27, 2023, 10:40 AM

