Who Got The Work

Anthony J. Hendricks, William H. Hoch III and Timila S. Rother from Crowe & Dunlevy have stepped in to represent MidFirst Bank in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed Sept. 9 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Rubenstein & Pitts, contends that the defendant failed to safeguard the personally identifying information of customers following a May 2023 data breach. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David L. Russell, is 5:23-cv-00817, Dudurkaewa et al v. MidFirst Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

October 30, 2023, 11:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Petimat Dudurkaewa

Plaintiffs

Rubenstein & Pitts PLLC

defendants

MidFirst Bank

defendant counsels

Crowe & Dunlevy

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations