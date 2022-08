Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Locke Lord on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PHH Mortgage Corp. and Power Default Services to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Davis, Ermis & Roberts on behalf of Timothy Michael Dudley. The case is 4:22-cv-00749, Dudley v. PHH Mortgage Corporation et al.

Real Estate

August 25, 2022, 2:55 PM