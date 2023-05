Removed To Federal Court

Rivkin Radler removed an insurance class action against Geico to Florida Southern District Court on Monday. The suit, filed by attorney Lawrence M. Kopelman Esq. and Demesmin & Dover, claims that the defendant fails to provide automotive policyholders with an explicit option to elect a deductible amount in order to default to charging the highest amount of $1,000.00. The case is 0:23-cv-60802, Ductan et al v. GEICO General Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 7:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Marsha Prince

Sentia Ductan

defendants

GEICO General Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Rivkin Radler

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute