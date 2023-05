Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGlinchey Stafford on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Caterpillar and Louisiana Machinery to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by Roy Scott & James and the Marionneaux Law Firm on behalf of the estate of Randy Ducote, who allegedly fell from a bulldozer seat and was crushed to death. The case is 1:23-cv-00672, Ducote et al. v. Caterpillar Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 19, 2023, 7:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Austin Ducote

Shelby Ducote

Shirley Ducote

defendants

Caterpillar Inc.

Louisiana Machinery Co L L C

defendant counsels

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims