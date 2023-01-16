Who Got The Work

Timothy S. Anderson, Scott Mainquist and Nathan Pangrace of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for Medline Industries Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Dec. 2 in Illinois Northern District Court by Ed Fox & Associates on behalf of James Duckworth, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after requesting medical exemptions to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr., is 1:22-cv-06789, Duckworth v. Medline Industries, Inc.

Health Care

