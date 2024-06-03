Who Got The Work

Vanessa M. Michaud of Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for Series USA LLC in a pending trade dress infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed April 17 in Florida Southern District Court by Raines Legal on behalf of Ducharme Seating International 1991 Inc., accuses Series of manufacturing seats that copy Ducharme's 'Versatile' design without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 1:24-cv-21439, Ducharme Seating International 1991, Inc. v. Series USA, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 03, 2024, 9:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Ducharme Seating International 1991, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Raines Legal

Wasch Raines LLP

defendants

Series USA, LLC

Series, LLC

defendant counsels

Malloy & Malloy, P.L.

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract