New Suit - Government

Snell & Wilmer and Arizona Governor Douglas A. Ducey filed a lawsuit Friday in Arizona District Court challenging the U.S. federal government's blocking of a state order to fill 'gaps' in Arizona's southern border. The suit asserts that the federal government is undermining Governor Ducey's state-of-emergency powers, alleging that 'countless' migrants entering the state endanger Arizona citizens with 'a mix of drug, crime and humanitarian issues.' The case is 2:22-cv-01814, Ducey v. Moore et al.

Government

October 21, 2022, 6:25 PM