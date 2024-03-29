Who Got The Work

Olga Pototskaya of Winston & Strawn has entered an appearance for Enbridge (U.S.) Inc. in a pending antitrust lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 13 in Illinois Northern District Court by Sharp Law on behalf of Ducere LLC, contends that Ducere invested $11 million and three years to develop a terminal connecting to Mustang’s pipeline in order to transport crude via barges. The suit contends that co-defendant Mustang Pipe Line has reneged on the agreement in violation of antitrust laws due to Enbridge's discovery that the deal would cause it to lose its monopoly over transporting crude oil in the Chicago area. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John F. Kness, is 1:24-cv-01217, Ducere, LLC v. Enbridge (U.S.) Inc. et al.

March 29, 2024, 12:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Ducere, LLC

Plaintiffs

Sharp Law, LLP

defendants

ExxonMobil Oil Corporation

Enbridge (U.S.) Inc.

Mustang Pipe Line, LLC

defendant counsels

Winston & Strawn

White & Case

Paul Hastings

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations