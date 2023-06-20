Who Got The Work

Patrick J. Concannon, Benjamin M. Stern, and Andrew E. Farrington from Nutter McClennen & Fish have stepped in to defend East Coast Tavern Group, Inc. and Inishowen Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 14 in Massachusetts District Court by Barnes & Thornburg on behalf of Dubliner Inc., a restaurant and bar with branded alcoholic beverages. The suit pursues claims against the defendants for allegedly opening a restaurant and bar under the Dubliner name. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Judith G. Dein, is 1:23-cv-10567, Dubliner, Inc. v. East Coast Tavern Group, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 20, 2023, 7:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Dubliner, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

defendants

Aiden McGee

East Coast Tavern Group, Inc.

Inishowen Inc

Oran McGonagle

William McCarthy

defendant counsels

Nutter McClennen & Fish

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims