Who Got The Work

Andrew S. Holland of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Barry Mandel and Discovery Green Conservancy in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts first amendment rights, was filed Sept. 20 in Texas Southern District Court by the Law and Religion Clinic at the University of Texas School of Law and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen, is 4:23-cv-03556, Dubash et al v. Houston et al.

Government

November 06, 2023, 10:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Daraius Dubash

Faraz Harsini

Foundation For Individual Rights And Expression

University Of Texas At Austin

defendants

Barry Mandel

City Of Houston

Discovery Green Conservancy

Discovery Green Conservancy f/k/a Houston Downtown Park Conservancy

Houston Downtown Park Corporation

Robert Douglas

Vern Whitworth

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation