Andrew S. Holland of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Barry Mandel and Discovery Green Conservancy in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts first amendment rights, was filed Sept. 20 in Texas Southern District Court by the Law and Religion Clinic at the University of Texas School of Law and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen, is 4:23-cv-03556, Dubash et al v. Houston et al.
Government
November 06, 2023, 10:53 AM