Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed an employment class action against Point Pickup Technologies Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw, accuses the defendant of misclassifying delivery drivers as independent contractors. The case is 3:22-cv-05988, Duarte v. Point Pickup Technologies, Inc.

Technology

October 12, 2022, 8:05 AM