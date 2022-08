Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment class action against Point Pickup Technologies to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw on behalf of delivery drivers, accuses the defendant of worker misclassification and violations of wage and hour laws. The case is 3:22-cv-04789, Duarte v. Point Pickup Technologies, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 20, 2022, 12:22 PM