Duane Morris is onboarding 18 lawyers to its labor practice via a merger with a bi-coastal employment boutique, the firms announced Tuesday morning. As of October 2022, lawyers at Curley Hurtgen & Johnsrud will operate under the Duane Morris name, the announcement stated. With offices in Menlo Park, California; New York and Philadelphia, Curley Hurtgen & Johnsrud will operate out of Duane Morris' existing offices in New York, Philadelphia and Palo Alto.

September 13, 2022, 9:59 AM