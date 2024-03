News From Law.com

Duane Morris' profits per equity partner (PEP) shrunk in 2023 as the firm continued to face transactional headwinds from 2022, contracting by 3.6% to hit $1.18 million.The firm's gross revenue and revenue per lawyer metric, however, grew year over year, coming in at $648.8 million and $881,000 respectively, as the firm demonstrates ongoing momentum in its 16th straight year of revenue growth.

