A jury in Waco's Western District of Texas rejected patent infringement claims on two patents held by a Connecticut company seeking $318 million in damages against Roku Inc. IOEngine LLC alleged in its complaint that Roku infringed its patents through the manufacture, marketing and sale of the Roku streaming players, streaming sticks and Streambar products.

April 25, 2024, 12:12 PM

