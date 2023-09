News From Law.com

Duane Morris has hired away longtime Fox Rothschild partner Michael Harrington, who previously led the firm's corporate department and served as managing partner of its Exton office, along with of counsel Elizabeth Hodgson. The two attorneys will be based in Philadelphia and mark the latest laterals to join the firm, with Duane Morris announcing two new securities litigation partners in its Atlanta office on Friday.

September 19, 2023, 5:00 AM

