Duane Morris has added two attorneys to its Atlanta office, looking to continue building out its busy securities practice. The two partners, Terry Weiss and Stefanie Wayco, are joining the firm from national full-service firm Maynard Nexsen along with their three legal assistants after a short three-year stint at the firm.

September 15, 2023, 4:54 PM

