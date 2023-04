News From Law.com

Duane Morris has hired Michael Bruckner from Buckley LLP as its new chief information officer, following the retirement of John Sroka, who served as the firm's CIO for 22 years. As the new CIO, Bruckner will be tasked with "support[ing] the technology needs of all [Duane Morris'] attorneys and staff," along with overseeing software trading and development as well as the firm's overall information security practices.

April 18, 2023, 2:41 PM

