Duane Morris Appoints West Coast Litigator as Leader of Larg...

News From Law.com

A Duane Morris litigator in California is now overseeing the firm's trial practice lawyers after the Philadelphia-founded firm appointed bicoastal leadership in its largest department. Stephen Sutro, who has served as managing partner of the firm's San Francisco office for almost a decade, succeeds Philadelphia-based Wayne Mack, who led the more than 400-lawyer trial practice group since 2018 alongside Philadelphia-based Sharon Caffrey. Caffrey will remain as co-chair while Mack takes a chair emeritus position, leaders at the firm said. The changes were effective Jan. 1.

Legal Services

January 02, 2024, 4:00 AM

nature of claim: /