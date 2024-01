News From Law.com

William McSwain, former Republican gubernatorial candidate and U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, is now co-chairing Duane Morris' white-collar practice group following the retirement of longtime Duane Morris partner and co-chair of the department George Niespolo. McSwain will co-lead the department with partner Eric Breslin, who has helped lead the division since 2017.

Legal Services - Large Law

January 09, 2024, 4:00 AM

nature of claim: /