Longtime Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young insurance attorney Steve Davis has joined Duane Morris' corporate practice in Philadelphia as partner and one of the leads in its insurance group.Davis is the latest attorney to join Duane Morris' corporate practice, following former Fox Rothschild corporate department chairman Michael Harrington and of counsel Elizabeth Hodgson over to the firm.

Insurance

November 16, 2023, 3:15 PM

