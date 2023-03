New Suit - Contract

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the California-based information technology company, and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, pertaining to short-term disability benefits, was brought by Bolt Keenley Kim on behalf of Yanping Du. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01351, Du v. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Disability Plan et al.

Technology

March 23, 2023, 5:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Yanping Du

Plaintiffs

Bolt Keenley Kim LLP

defendants

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Disability Plan

Matrix Absence Management, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract