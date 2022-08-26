Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kean Miller on Friday removed a lawsuit against Hilcorp Energy Co. to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Pivach, Pivach, Hufft, Thriffiley & Dunbar, centers on four 'oyster leases,' or state waterbottoms used for oyster cultivating, held by plaintiff Du-Tex Inc. The suit accuses the defendant of damaging oysters, reefs and other elements of the environment through excessive pollution. The case is 2:22-cv-02924, Du-Tex, Inc. v. Hilcorp Energy Company.

Energy

