New Suit - Contract

American Airlines was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Hedrick Kring Bailey, centers on an underlying settlement agreement stemming from a game licensing agreement with plaintiff DTI Software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00796, DTI Software Inc. v. American Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 07, 2022, 7:42 PM