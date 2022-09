Removed To Federal Court

Stinson LLP removed a product liability lawsuit against Polaris Industries, a leading manufacturer of snowmobiles and motorcycles, and an unnamed minor to Missouri Western District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Keck & Phillips on behalf of a minor who was paralyzed allegedly due to being ejected from a Polaris utility terrain vehicle. The case is 2:22-cv-04132, D.T. v. M.S. et al.

Automotive

September 07, 2022, 8:00 PM