Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Archer & Greiner on Thursday removed a privacy class action against Complete Collection Service to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Flitter Milz P.C on behalf of consumers who contend that they have received notices in envelopes which prominently display that they were sent by a debt collector. The case is 2:23-cv-00609, D.T. v. CCS- South Florida LLC Complete Collection Service.

Banking & Financial Services

February 16, 2023, 3:58 PM