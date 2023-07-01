New Suit - Contract

Hubbell Inc., a provider of utility and energy infrastructure, was sued Thursday in Delaware District Court over a maritime contract dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on behalf of DSV Air & Sea Inc., seeks declaratory judgment that Hubbell is in breach of ocean transportation contracts and owes the plaintiff at least $2.5 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00708, DSV Air & Sea, Inc. v. Hubbell, Inc.

Energy

July 01, 2023, 8:31 PM

Plaintiffs

DSV Air & Sea, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

defendants

Hubbell, Inc.

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute