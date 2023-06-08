Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Element Fleet Corp. to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Kent Maynard & Associates and Goodman Tovrov Hardy & Johnson on behalf of DSTM Inc. and Final Mile Delivery & Assembly Inc., providers of delivery and related services. The court case accuses the defendant of breaching a vehicle lease agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-03631, Dstm, Inc. et al v. Element Fleet Corporation, a Delaware Corporation, individually and as sole Trustee of the Gelco Fleet Trust, a Delaware Business Trust.
Transportation & Logistics
June 08, 2023, 4:18 PM