Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Element Fleet Corp. to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Kent Maynard & Associates and Goodman Tovrov Hardy & Johnson on behalf of DSTM Inc. and Final Mile Delivery & Assembly Inc., providers of delivery and related services. The court case accuses the defendant of breaching a vehicle lease agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-03631, Dstm, Inc. et al v. Element Fleet Corporation, a Delaware Corporation, individually and as sole Trustee of the Gelco Fleet Trust, a Delaware Business Trust.

Transportation & Logistics

June 08, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Dstm, Inc.

Final Mile Delivery & Assembly, Inc.

defendants

Element Fleet Corporation, a Delaware Corporation, individually and as sole Trustee of the Gelco Fleet Trust, a Delaware Business Trust

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract