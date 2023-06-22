New Suit - Patent

Honeywell International was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Delaware District Court over the company’s SPECTRA medical grade bio-fiber products. The court case was brought by Morris James LLP and Mayer Brown LLP on behalf of DSM Biomedical and affiliates. According to the complaint, the SPECTRA products infringe on the plaintiffs’ patent for implantable-grade polyethylene fiber. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00675, DSM IP Assets, B.V. et al v. Honeywell International, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 22, 2023, 10:53 AM

