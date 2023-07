New Suit - Patent

Lowe's and Yankon Lighting were sued for patent infringement on Friday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Cummins IP on behalf of DS Advanced Enterprises, accuses the defendants of selling knockoff light fixtures. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01335, DS Advanced Enterprises Ltd. v. Lowe's Cos. Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 21, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

DS Advanced Enterprices, Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Cummins Ip PLLC

defendants

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC

Lf, LLC

Yankon Lighting, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims