Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Polsinelli on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against L&W Supply to Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Sunita Sharma, Kathie Troudt Riley PC and attorney R. Bruce Fickel on behalf of Drywall Supply and former owner Ken Frye, accuses the defendant of manipulating sales and accounting in order to avoid making earn-out payments under an asset purchase agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-01128, Drywall Supply Inc. et al. v. L&W Supply Corp.

Colorado

May 04, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Drywall Supply Incorporated

Ken Frye

defendants

L&W Supply Corporation

defendant counsels

Polsinelli

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract