Who Got The Work

Margo E. Shipley and William W. O'Connor of Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson have stepped in to defend Safeco Insurance in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a hail and wind storm, was filed Dec. 9 in Oklahoma Western District Court by McGrew McGrew & Associates on behalf of John L. Dryer and Pamela P. Dryer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bernard M. Jones, is 5:22-cv-01041, Dryer et al v. Safeco Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

January 23, 2023, 10:57 AM