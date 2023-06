Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Alternative Insurance and Glatfelter Claims Management to Nevada District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over coverage for in-home care, was filed by H&P Law on behalf of Jacqueline Drye and Robert Drye. The case is 2:23-cv-00943, Drye et al v. Glatfelter Claims Management, Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Jacqueline Drye

Robert Drye

Plaintiffs

H & P Law

H&p Law, PLLC

defendants

American Alternative Insurance Corporation

Glatfelter Claims Management, Inc.

defendant counsels

Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute