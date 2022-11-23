Dry Shampoo Maker Wants Benzene Class Actions Sent to Florid...

News From Law.com

The maker of Not Your Mother's dry shampoo has moved to transfer four benzene lawsuits to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, in Fort Lauderdale, who preliminarily approved a quick settlement involving similar cases over Johnson & Johnson's spray sunscreen. DeMert Brands, based in Lutz, Florida, faces four class actions after independent lab Valisure found its products contained benzene, according to Carlton Fields shareholder Thomas Meeks, who filed a motion on Tuesday before the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 23, 2022, 2:59 PM