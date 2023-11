News From Law.com

A young woman suffered a traumatic brain injury during a motorcycle crash in Maryland after the driver was allegedly overserved during a festival called "Suds & Songs" in York County, Pa. But the fact that the resulting lawsuit was handled more than 100 miles away in Philadelphia played a significant factor in the litigation, which resolved recently for $2.68 million.

Pennsylvania

November 03, 2023, 5:12 PM

nature of claim: /