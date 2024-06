News From Law.com

McKesson Corp., the nation's largest drug distributor, paid its new chief legal officer, Michele Lau, $8.8 million during her first three months of work. Irving, Texas-based McKesson on Friday disclosed compensation for its seven current or former executives who had the highest compensation in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2024.

Health Care

June 10, 2024, 9:45 AM

