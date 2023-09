News From Law.com

Vice Chancellor Paul Fioravanti has determined the head of a pain management drug developer breached contracts with a Sorrento Therapeutics-backed company by diverting opportunities and trade secrets to a newly formed competitor. Fioravanti has asked for additional briefing to determine what remedy he'll grant.

September 05, 2023, 5:39 PM

