G. Benjamin Milam of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Guardian Life Ins. Co. of America, a New York-based mutual insurance company, in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, which pertains to short- and long-term disability benefits, was filed Oct. 12 in South Carolina District Court by Burnette Shutt & McDaniel on behalf of Donald A. Drozd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis, is 3:23-cv-05104, Drozd v. Guardian Life Insurance Company of America et al.
Insurance
November 27, 2023, 10:28 AM