Who Got The Work

G. Benjamin Milam of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Guardian Life Ins. Co. of America, a New York-based mutual insurance company, in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, which pertains to short- and long-term disability benefits, was filed Oct. 12 in South Carolina District Court by Burnette Shutt & McDaniel on behalf of Donald A. Drozd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis, is 3:23-cv-05104, Drozd v. Guardian Life Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

November 27, 2023, 10:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Donald A. Drozd

Plaintiffs

Burnette Shutt And Mcdaniel PA

defendants

Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

Seibels Services Group, Inc. Plan

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations