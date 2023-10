News From Law.com

A study of U.S. in-house counsel released one year ago was startling in the bleakness of its findings: It found that 47% of respondents were very stressed or burned out. The sequel to that survey, released Thursday by on-demand legal services provider Axiom and Wakefield Research, was even more startling because it was even bleaker. It found that percentage had shot of to 61%.

October 20, 2023, 6:53 AM

