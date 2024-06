News From Law.com

Tech company Dropbox was hit with four class actions in California alleging that it failed to protect users' sensitive information from an April data hack. Complaints filed in May in the Northern District of California accuse the file sharing platform of exposing its clients to a "high risk of identity theft or fraud" by failing to prevent a cyberattack by an "undoubtedly nefarious" third party on April 24.

June 20, 2024, 7:04 PM

