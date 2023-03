News From Law.com

A former judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit is embarking on a new chapter in his legal career as he departs from Connecticut's Day Pitney to start a new independent firm in West Hartford. Christopher Droney served on the Second Circuit from 2011 to 2019, and prior to that was a district judge and U.S. attorney for Connecticut.

March 13, 2023, 10:05 AM