Drone-Friendly States Helping Industry Clean Up Regulatory M...

News From Law.com

Skimming a craggy legal and regulatory terrain, commercial drone operators are finding safe passage in a handful of states that have recently curbed a patchwork of local laws that have hampered long-distance drone operations. In the latest effort to create a drone highway of sorts, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last month signed a bill that not only preempts most local laws pertaining to drones but prevents political subdivisions from withholding permits, business tax receipts or other use approval to a drone delivery port.

Aerospace & Defense

June 22, 2023, 10:51 AM

nature of claim: /