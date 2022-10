New Suit - Contract

Lane Powell filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Oregon District Court targeting Growth Commercial Capital. The suit, centered on a business loan agreement, was filed on behalf of Gregory G. Drobot. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01481, Drobot v. Growth Commercial Capital, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 03, 2022, 6:26 PM