After wading into a controversy over New Jersey's preferred technique for spotting stoned drivers, the state Supreme Court has directed that the so-called "Daubert" standard for evaluating expert testimony should replace the older, narrower "Frye" standard in the case. But it remains unclear how the change will impact the court's evaluation of the Drug Recognition Expert protocol for deciding if a driver is under the influence of drugs.

Government

February 17, 2023, 3:02 PM