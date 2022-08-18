Driving High? Justices to Weigh Controversial Method for Tes...

News From Law.com

Testimony of specially-trained police officers concerning whether a driver is impaired by drugs should be admissible in criminal trials, according to a retired Appellate Division judge's report submitted to the New Jersey Supreme Court. The recommendation in a 384-page report by special master Joseph Lisa, who held hearings on the so-called drug recognition expert [DRE] protocol, could pave the way for the Supreme Court to allow such testimony to be admitted without a challenge to its validity in impaired driving trials.

August 18, 2022, 5:17 PM